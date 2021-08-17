Days before the Taliban took Kabul, US agency websites removed information about Afghan citizens.

The Associated Press stated that days before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, US agency websites began erasing information about Afghan people.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) was one of the federal agencies that operated in Afghanistan and interacted with people. The websites were cleaned because they contained stories and images of Afghans that the Taliban or the group’s sympathizers may use to identify them. On Friday, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said that agencies working in Afghanistan began clearing webpages.

“Given the security situation in Afghanistan, and out of an abundance of caution for the protection of our staff, partners, and beneficiaries,” USAID informed AP, “we are examining USAID public websites and social media to archive anything that could constitute a risk to particular persons and groups.”

Furthermore, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price, the government has instructed its personnel to seek for and remove anything relating to Afghan residents on social media and websites.

The USDA also told the Associated Press that comparable content would be removed from its websites.

When it became evident that Afghan security forces had fully crumbled and the Taliban would take over the country far sooner than even the most apocalyptic official projections, the online cleansing campaign began to commence late last week. The Taliban or its sympathizers are worried that by searching the websites, they will be able to identify Afghans who have worked with the Americans or have just profited from their services.

Because the safety of Afghan contacts is “of highest significance” to the government, Price said the department is urging workers to remove content depicting civilians.

“The State Department’s policy is to remove content only in extraordinary circumstances, such as this one. “By doing so, department employees are adhering to records retention guidelines,” Price explained.

The websites were cleared by USAID one day after the decision to send US forces to safeguard the Kabul airport as the capital fell apart.

A similar cleansing effort was ongoing in the Agriculture Department, according to a department official. Because they are not authorized to comment on the subject, that official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to an Associated News analysis of the USDA website, there were at least seven different links to Afghanistan-related press releases or blog postings were defaulted to when clicked.