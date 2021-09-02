Days before stabbing his father to death, the killer was reported to the police.

Just eight days before he was stabbed to death, a bar proprietor urged police officials to speak with his killer.

Christian Thornton was stabbed 11 times by Lee Abbott after the victim barred him from the Hammers & Pincers pub in Widnes.

Mr. Thornton, 49, told Abbott that he was kicked out of the tavern on August 2, 2019.

In a night of chaos on ‘quiet street,’ bottles were thrown at an elderly.

Abbott reappeared the next day, threatening to set fire to the tavern. Mr. Thornton contacted the police and demanded that officers speak with Abbott.

On August 11, Abbott, who had dabbled in kick boxing, returned to the tavern and fatally stabbed Mr Thornton.

Abbott, who is well-known in the community, was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2002 for shattering a man’s head with a claw hammer.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has issued a recommendation about Cheshire Police’s conduct in the events leading up to Mr Thornton’s death.

Their investigation, which was released this month, reveals that Abbott was not questioned by Cheshire Police after threatening Mr Thornton on August 3.

“Police officers attended the tavern that night and spoke with the landlord,” the statement continues. A task was assigned to speak with the individual and inform him that he was no longer welcome in the pub.

“The risks were deemed to be low-risk, and the assignment was deemed unimportant. The process of speaking with the man about the first incident had not been accomplished. Several days later, the man returned to the tavern and attacked the landlord, who died as a result of his injuries.”

Officers and call handlers failed to study an internal ‘Evergreen’ report that contained detailed information regarding Abbott’s ‘vulnerabilities,’ according to the report.

“In this case, there was information on the Evergreen report in regard to the man, but this was not looked at prior to the THRIVE (Threat, Harm, Risk, Investigation, Vulnerability, and Engagement) assessment taking place,” the statement adds.

“None of the call handlers or cops I dealt with mentioned this report or that they had checked it.”

“However, a chief inspector of the control room advised the IOPC that there,” the IOPC report finds.

“The summary comes to an end.”