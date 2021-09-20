Days before she won the lottery, hubby was red-faced over a remark he made to his wife.

After their TN24 0UA postcode was chosen as a winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery, eight Willesborough neighbors shared more than a quarter of a million pounds.

Seven Evans Road residents won £30,000 apiece, with one neighbor tripling their winnings to £60,000 by buying two tickets.

Graham Gardiner, a 60-year-old driving instructor, would have missed out if his wife had listened to him when he informed her “it’s a waste of time” before entering the draw.

When they received the excellent news, he quickly altered his tune. “Thirty grand?” he exclaimed. Wicked. That’s incredible!

“It’s actually rather amusing. Because she [Debby] said to me the other day, ‘we’re never going to win this, you know, because we don’t even have a doorbell’!

Graham Gardiner never imagined he and his wife Debby would have a chance to win.

“It means a great deal to me. I’d want to take my family to Florida for a vacation because I enjoy all of the theme parks.”

Meanwhile, Louise Taggart, a childminder and £30,000 winner, said: “Wow! That’s fantastic. I’m feeling a little numb.”

When the 44-year-old learned the excellent news, she was with her husband Steve. “We’ve missed a couple of vacations, and one of them was going to be two weeks with my parents, which we won’t get back,” Steve explained. So it’s good to know that money is still in the pot.”

“We’ll be able to take a great time away as a family,” Louise added. I also want to get the bathroom redone and we need a new en suite too. As a result, we should be able to accomplish both immediately.

“Perhaps we’ll toast with a glass of champagne later.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier, who revealed the prize amounts via video call, said: “Brilliant news for some of our lucky players in Willesborough. It was fascinating to learn how Louise and Graham want to spend their prize money, with a little help from their families, of course.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month to play, and daily winners are guaranteed. People play with their chosen postcode and are. “Summary ends.”