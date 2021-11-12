Days before she died, ‘bubbly’ little girl, 11, was her ‘usual joyful self.’

Carly Woods, John Woods’ daughter, died on November 1 at the age of 11 in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

She had been playing outside the day before she became ill, according to John, and was her “usual joyful self.”

Carly was transported to Alder Hey after complaining of stomach pains and was taken to the hospital, where the family was informed of the tragic news.

The 11-year-old had been diagnosed with ‘Hepatocellular neoplasm not otherwise specified HC-NOS,’ a rare type of liver cancer that had migrated to her lungs.

Carly passed away on November 1st, surrounded by her adoring parents.

The lively young girl who ‘always had a smile on her face’ has been praised by Washington Newsday readers.

As one reader put it: “So depressing Lady, may you rest in peace.” Another person added: “Why is life so unforgiving? God took her from us far too soon. It’s just heartbreaking. Regards to the family.” Dad Previously, John, from Skelmersdale, told The Washington Newsday: “I don’t think it’s even registered with any of us yet. I’m still in a daze. Making [Carly’s funeral] the finest day possible for her is the only thing that keeps me going.

“Because unicorns were one of her favorite things, we’re having horses and carriages with the horses dressed as unicorns.

“She was a vivacious young lady. Her wild hair was well-known among her peers. Her professors stated she was always complimenting someone since she always had a smile on her face.” Doctors warned the parents they would need to undergo an invasive and experimental form of chemotherapy immediately to rid Carly’s lungs of tumours before she would be ready to get a liver transplant.

When she awoke, her parents were advised that they needed to raise her salt levels before they could administer the medication, so they went home for the night.

The next day, they received even more sad news when they were told there was nothing else they could do medically because Carly would be 'unable to accept the.'