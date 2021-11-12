Days before his death, a cop searched for Ahmaud Arbery to warn him not to enter an unfinished house.

After a concerned homeowner reported someone had been entering their unfinished home over a five-month period, a police officer testified Friday that he had been looking for Ahmaud Arbery to give him a trespass warning.

Officer Robert Rash of Glynn County Police said he spoke with the property’s owners multiple times and received recordings of Arbery at the unfinished house.

According to the Associated Press, Arbery, 25, was shot dead on the last day the homeowner’s footage shows him entering the house. The homeowner’s footage show Arbery at the location between October 25, 2019 and February 23, 2020, the day he died.

Rash said that he was seeking for Arbery, whose name at the time was unknown, to warn him to keep away from the incomplete house. When someone is found trespassing, the police follow a specific procedure.

“Once we establish contact with the person on the property, we inform them that the homeowner does not want them there and that they have no legal reason to be there,” Rash explained. “I tell that person that if they return to this property for whatever reason, they will be arrested.” The property owner, Larry English, expressed concern that the same individual was entering the residence after dark, but there was no indication that this person had stolen anything.

Greg and Travis McMichael, father and son, chased Arbery in a pickup truck on Feb. 23, 2020, after he fled by their home, which was near the unfinished house where Arbery was seen. He was killed in the street after being shot three times with a shotgun. Willian “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor who joined the chase, captured the event on his cellphone.

At the Glynn County Courthouse in coastal Brunswick, the three men are on trial for murder and other offenses. They claim they were acting in self-defense because they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect at the time.

After the violent video emerged online and exacerbated a national debate over racial injustice, it took more than two months for the three men to be caught.

According to defense attorneys, the men had a reasonable suspicion that Arbery was a burglar and were attempting to catch him.