Days before her terrible death, a 24-year-old woman ‘had her hair and eyebrows done.’

A 24-year-old cancer patient remained upbeat till the last, even getting her hair, nails, and brows done in the days leading up to her death.

In December 2020, Amelia Grace of Norris Green was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

In January 2020, she and her partner Jay Potter, 26, went to the clinic for fertility tests in the hopes of starting a family together.

After being sent home from A&E with a’stomach bug,’ a 5-year-old boy dies.

After a series of tests, it was discovered that she had fluid on her fallopian tubes, which she needed to have removed at Liverpool Women’s Hospital by keyhole surgery.

However, when the national lockdown began in March 2020, the surgery was put on hold, and Amelia was told she would have to wait three months for an appointment.

During this period, the 23-year-old developed terrible stomach aches and visited her doctor.

Her ovaries were revealed to have cysts, including endometrial cysts, after she was referred to Broadgreen Hospital for a scan.

Doctors didn’t find out she had cancer until she had keyhole surgery on December 2, 2020, after obtaining a biopsy.

Amelia received the tragic news on December 23, 2020 at Aintree Hospital that she had stage four intestinal cancer that had spread to her liver.

Amelia passed away on October 20th, despite undergoing treatment.

Throughout her illness, Amelia was motivated to raise awareness for young people, stating that cancer does not only strike people of a certain age group and urging people to get medical attention.

She previously stated in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “People don’t realize what people can go through, in my opinion. I never envisioned me having bowel cancer at the age of 23.

“The number of people who have messaged me since I posted my story on Facebook, asking about their symptoms.

“You have no idea how many young girls are going through things; I believe a lot of us just chalk it up to girl problems.”

Amelia continued, ” “I just have to keep in mind that there are others in the world who are in worse situations than me.

“I have a wonderful family and boyfriend, as well as a strong support system. You can’t do it.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”