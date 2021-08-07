Days before her 3-year-old daughter was discovered dead, her mother texted, “I’m going to kill her.”

Just days before her 3-year-old daughter was discovered dead in their house, a mother texted her spouse, “I’m going to kill her.”

Nicola Priest of Edgbaston, Birmingham, and Callum Redfern of Dudley, West Midlands, were found guilty of Kaylee-Jayde Priest’s manslaughter and their filthy texts were heard in Birmingham Crown Court.

On August 9, last year, three-year-old Kaylee was discovered dead in the flat where Priest and her mother shared.

READ MORE: A toddler in a nappy was discovered walking alone down a busy street in the rain.

During their trial, Priest, 23, and her 22-year-old partner Redfern pointed fingers at each other, despite the fact that they were in a “close sexual connection” at the time.

The court was shown the couple’s text exchanges, in which they discussed beating and smacking Kaylee.

Priest warned Redfern in a text message discussion on July 24, 2020, days before Kaylee’s death, “I’m going to kill her… I’ve paled (struck) her one and smacked her for pooping in her nappy because she keeps leaving the living room or going into the kitchen.”

“All right, give her one from me,” Redfern said.

“I will, babe,” the priest said.

“I’m going to keep the little brat away from me,” Redfern texted Priest three days later. “I’m sick of your sassy daughter.”

The communications, according to prosecutors, gave a vivid picture of Priest and Redfern’s “uncaring attitude toward Kaylee.”

The child’s mother dialed 999, but a jury found Priest guilty after hearing that the infant was “dead before the call was made.”

The boy, who was characterized as a “happy child” in court, died as a result of major chest and abdominal injuries.

Medical exams later revealed she had previously suffered broken ribs, lower leg fractures, and a broken sternum, according to Birmingham Crown Court.

Both were acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter of the infant on Thursday.

Priest was also convicted guilty of cruelty to a child in connection with the youngster’s previous injuries, but Redfern was acquitted.

Jurors heard Priest hitting Kaylee in the head and calling her a “f****** brat,” as well as hearing the girl cry “in a scared tone.”

Neighbors in the flat below at one point. “The summary has come to an end.”