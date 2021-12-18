Days before Covid’s murder, Liverpool mother, 38, encouraged her children ‘not to worry.’

A ‘caring’ Liverpool mother died one week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Nuria Daniela Gomes’ family paid tribute to the “caring, wonderful, humorous” mother of two who died barely seven days after contracting the illness.

The 38-year-old leaves behind two daughters, Erica, 20, and Myra, 17, in their Merseyside home.

The mother told close friend Mena Tando, 37, on Friday, December 3 that she had tested positive for coronavirus but that “there is no cause to worry about it,” according to the Manchester Evening News.

“She said, ‘I have a cough, a little fatigue, but I’m fine,” Mena continued.

Mena dropped down groceries at her friend’s house and kept in touch with her for the next three days.

On the other hand, on Wednesday, December 7, Mena was concerned about Nuria’s recurrent cough. She then received a missed call at 1 a.m.

Nuria’s daughter, Myra, informed Mena that her mother had been taken to the hospital when she returned the call.

Mena had a revelation. Nuria, a Liverpool resident, passed away at 2 a.m. on Friday, December 9.

“I had been talking to her all week and to get a call stating she had passed away, I couldn’t believe it,” Mena said.

Nuria’s daughter Erica remarked, “Mum didn’t want to sleep alone, so we put a mattress in her room.” We could tell she was struggling to breathe.

“I was terrified, but she reassured me that everything was fine.”

“We observed her hands were purple, her lips were purple, and her eyes appeared to be gigantic when we turned on the light.

“It was quite disturbing.” According to the sisters, she died before reaching Whiston Hospital after they called an ambulance and conducted CPR until paramedics arrived.

Erica explains, “It all occurred so quickly.” I continue to have flashbacks, which I try to forget as soon as possible.” Myra, 17, claimed she and her sister prayed for their mother as she struggled.

“Since we were little, my mother has been caring for us on her own,” she explained. She was the only one we had.

“Because Mom was so hardworking, caring, gorgeous, and amusing, she raised us with dignity and taught us everything we know.”

