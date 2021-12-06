Days before CNN fired Chris Cuomo, he was accused of sexual misconduct.

According to her lawyer, a lady made a sexual misconduct charge against Chris Cuomo—which he denies—days before CNN announced the anchor’s firing.

Cuomo was suspended by the network on Tuesday after the attorney general of New York revealed transcripts suggesting he was more active than previously known in attempting to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, with other sexual harassment charges earlier this year.

On Saturday, CNN announced the termination of Chris Cuomo’s contract after a law firm hired to investigate his conduct decided the network had cause to fire him. CNN stated in a statement that “new information” had surfaced during a review of the anchor’s behavior, which the network will continue to look into.

Debra Katz, an attorney, stated on Sunday that she called the network on Wednesday to inform them of her client’s new complaint against Chris Cuomo.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, she said, “By Friday, I was in conversations with CNN about providing documented evidence of my client’s charges and making my client available for an interview with CNN’s outside counsel.” “On my client’s complaint, CNN acted quickly and fired Mr. Cuomo.” The lady, who prefers to remain anonymous, was inspired to file the report after being “disgusted” by Chris Cuomo’s hypocrisy and attempts to discredit women who made similar allegations against his brother, according to Katz.

“Following the public sexual harassment claims against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo reminded viewers of Cuomo Prime Time, “I have always cared very strongly about these issues and profoundly so.” ‘I just wanted to let you know,’ I said “Katz said.

“Following that, the Attorney General published jaw-dropping documentary evidence proving that Chris Cuomo was actively involved in attempting to slander women who had brought significant complaints of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct against the Governor, according to the Attorney General. My client engaged counsel to report Chris Cuomo’s significant sexual assault against her to CNN after hearing his on-air hypocrisy and horrified by his efforts to dismiss these women.” Katz did not elaborate on the claims, but she did say that her client would continue to cooperate with CNN’s probe.

A CNN spokesman proposed the in a statement to The Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.