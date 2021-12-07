Days before Biden’s Democracy Summit, the US Treasury wants to shed light on Shell companies.

The Treasury Department announced guidelines on Tuesday aimed at preventing money laundering using shell firms.

FinCEN, the Treasury’s Financial Crime Enforcement Network, revealed that it is proposing a new regulation that would compel a broader range of companies to give information about their investors. FinCEN would be able to compel firms and limited liability partnerships to give information on persons who own or control at least 25% of the entity, as well as anyone who has “substantial control” over the business, if the bill is passed.

Those who set up shell corporations would be required to provide the agency with the names, birthdates, addresses, and other identifying documents of the owners. Once the rule is finalized, companies founded previous to the rule will have one year to comply.

“Increasing transparency in the real estate sector will limit the capacity of corrupt officials and criminals to launder the profits of their ill-gotten gains through the United States real estate market,” said FinCEN acting director Himamauli Das.

“Addressing this danger will assist maintain the integrity of the US financial system while also strengthening US national security.” We encourage stakeholders to submit feedback so that we can design a strategy that improves openness while reducing business costs.” There has been a lot of pressure on the government to tighten down on financial corruption. Given the ease of setting up a shell company in each state, the Paradise Papers leak from September revealed that U.S. states like South Dakota and Delaware are among the world’s top tax havens.

A bipartisan group of senators filed a new bill in October that would compel law firms, investment advisers, accountants, art dealers, and public relations agencies to complete a minimal set of due diligence obligations before any transaction with a foreign organization.

The announcement of these new guidelines comes only two days before President Joe Biden and the State Department host a two-day symposium aimed at sharing best practices for defending democracy.

The two-day virtual event will bring together politicians from around the world to renew promises to democracy while also highlighting public corruption as a global danger to democratic governments.

Nearly 100 countries are expected to attend, but authoritarian adversaries such as Russia and China, as well as unstable democracies like Turkey and Hungary, will be excluded.