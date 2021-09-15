Days before Biden’s Booster Plan begins, new Pfizer data shows positive results.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed new data on COVID booster doses from vaccine producer Pfizer-BioNTech on Wednesday, showing that a third shot increased immunity against the virus.

The statement comes ahead of President Joe Biden’s planned start date for national booster shots on Sept. 20, a tactic he revealed in an effort to reduce infections across the country.

According to Pfizer’s studies, a third booster shot given six to 12 months after the second dose enhanced a person’s resistance to the virus.

In late August, Pfizer submitted an application and data to the FDA, requesting approval of booster doses of its vaccine. Both Moderna and Pfizer obtained approval in August to offer booster shots to people with weakened immune systems.

Before Pfizer booster injections can be administered, they must go through a bureaucratic approval process.

On Friday, the FDA’s independent advisory group (VRBPAC) will meet to evaluate and debate the latest data. Even if VRBPAC makes a decision, it is non-binding, and a modification to the current vaccine authorization it got on Aug. 23 would be required.

After that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would have to decide who would get the booster shot first and when.

The director of the CDC would also have to legally sign off on a vaccine recommendation for the general public, specifying who should get it and when.

This drawn-out process may cause a delay in booster shot approval, preventing the Biden administration’s booster plan from moving forward next week. The booster campaign’s postponement would add another stumbling block to what has already been a difficult initiative for the White House and public health officials.

In recent weeks, disagreements about implementation have hit the news on a daily basis. Two senior FDA officials left in late August, Politico said, citing differences over booster shots as a reason for their departure. Marion Gruber and Philip Krause wrote in The Lancet medical journal on Tuesday that the hasty approach to boosters could harm public confidence in vaccines.

“If not justified by rigorous data and analysis, the message that boosting may be needed soon might harm vaccine confidence and undercut messaging about the value of primary vaccination,” the officials stated.

For the Biden administration, overcoming anti-vaccine opposition has been a constant problem.