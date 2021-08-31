Days before a fatal car crash trial, the South Dakota Attorney General issued a speeding ticket with a $177 fine.

Last week, days before his trial for a tragic vehicle accident last year, South Dakota’s attorney general received a speeding ticket and a $177.50 fine for going 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.

According to Dakota News Now, Jason Ravnsborg received the ticket late Sunday in Hughes County. He was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor, “Speeding on Other Roadways.” Ravnsborg has neither paid the fine or accepted guilt in connection with the ticket.

Prior to the deadly incident last year, Ravnsborg had received eight traffic penalties over the course of seven years, including six speeding citations in various counties. According to the Associated Press, he was not in danger of losing his license and has not received a ticket since taking office in 2019.

On Thursday, the Republican attorney general pleaded no guilty to two second-degree crimes in connection with a fatal crash on a remote roadway last year. He was not sentenced to prison, but he did have to pay almost $4,500 in fines.

In the deadly incident, Ravnsborg was not charged with speeding. Prosecutors said he was travelling two miles over the 65 mph speed limit at the time of the collision, but they felt it wasn’t enough to warrant a traffic ticket. Instead, they charged him with making an illegal lane change, driving while distracted, and driving carelessly. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the charge of careless driving.

Tim Bormann, the attorney general’s chief of staff, declined to comment on the ticket, saying Ravnsborg’s decision was a personal one. Mike Deaver, who has been serving as Ravnsborg’s spokesman, did not respond to a request for comment right away.

Ravnsborg was using his phone for about a minute before the crash last year, according to prosecutors, but phone records show it was locked at the time of impact. Before the incident, Ravnsborg said the last thing he recalled doing was turning off the radio and looking down at his speedometer.

Even though he has consistently defended his job performance, Governor Kristi Noem has continued her efforts to remove the attorney general from office. She said she will pass over the crash investigation file to the House speaker for consideration of impeachment accusations once the trial ended last week.

