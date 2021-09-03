Days after the murder anniversary, the Emmett Till memorial was mysteriously removed.

Just days after the 66th anniversary of Emmett Till’s assassination on August 28, a historic marker honoring him has gone missing in Money, Mississippi.

Till, a 14-year-old African American, was killed in a lynching in Mississippi in 1955, sparking the Civil Rights movement. Signs commemorating him had already been vandalized, although it is unclear what happened to the memorial in question.

On Thursday, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center posted a photo of the spot with the missing marker to its official Twitter account, noting that the anniversary of his murder is this week.

“Today, we discovered that the Emmett Till historical marker in front of Bryant’s Grocery in Money, MS, is missing,” the center wrote. It looks to have been removed after being hit by a vehicle.”

The monument in question detailed the events leading up to Till’s visit to the business and his assassination.

Till went into Bryant’s Grocery in 1955 to buy chocolates. Carolyn Bryant, a white shopkeeper, accused him of flirting with her or whistling at her.

Till was kidnapped by Bryant’s husband and half-brother, and his tortured body was later discovered in the Tallahatchie River. Both men were acquitted at trial, but their confessions were eventually sold to Life magazine.

The Emmett Till Interpretative Center tweeted on Thursday that “signs dedicated to the memory of Emmett Till have been stolen, thrown in the river, replaced, shot, defaced with acid, and spray painted with the letters ‘KKK’ have been stolen, thrown in the river, replaced, shot, defaced with acid, and spray painted with the letters ‘KKK’ have been stolen, thrown in the river, replaced, shot, defaced with acid, and spray painted with the letters ‘KKK

The signs honoring Emmett Till’s legacy have been stolen, dumped in the river, replaced, shot, acid-etched, and spray-painted with the letters “KKK.” pic.twitter.com/3iFqVGYWG5

September 2, 2021 — TillNationalPark.org (@EmmeTillcenter)

“This week also marks the 66th anniversary of the assassination of 14-year-old Emmett Till, a pivotal incident in the Civil Rights Movement. Even today, it is impossible to comprehend how painful it may be to respect the memory of a murdered child,” the center stated.

Signs commemorating the events surrounding Till’s killing have been vandalized on numerous occasions, according to the center, and at least one has been shot. Outside of Bryant’s, however, there is currently no evidence of that marking. This is a condensed version of the information.