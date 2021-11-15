Days after Thanksgiving turkeys were delivered, a food bank was set on fire.

A food bank in Kentucky was damaged by an accused arson, and a suspect has already been detained.

Authorities declared the Garrard County Food Pantry a total loss less than two weeks before Thanksgiving, according to food bank operator Gregory Cash. Among the food items burned in the fire were 200 turkeys that had only arrived at the bank one day earlier and were placed aside for Thanksgiving. Christmas gifts for youngsters were also lost, according to local TV station Lex 18.

According to Lancaster City Incident and Rescue, the fire started shortly before 10 a.m. on November 14. Tape of the property’s surveillance