Days after his son Josh was convicted in a pornography case, Jim Bob Duggar loses the Arkansas primary bid.

Jim Bob Duggar, the patriarch of the Duggar family and a former Arkansas state legislator, has lost the Republican primary for an Arkansas State Senate seat.

The star of 19 Kids and Counting was unable to advance as a Republican State Senate District 7 candidate due to a lack of votes. On January 11, candidates Colby Fulfer and Steve Unger will face off in a runoff election.

In a message on his Facebook page, Duggar stated, “I want to thank those of you who voted for me, volunteered, contributed, and supported me in my race for Arkansas State Senate District 7.” “I feel extremely fortunate to have been surrounded by such wonderful individuals during this campaign. Because this has been a trying time for our family, I am especially appreciative for those of you who have provided prayers and words of support.” Duggar’s reference to a “tough season” is most likely due to his son, Josh Duggar, being found guilty of downloading and having child sex abuse photos on his work computer. Josh abused young girls on a daily basis since he was a youngster, according to a family friend who testified during his trial. On all counts, he was found guilty, and he now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Above all, I am grateful to God for His love and goodness toward us, and I pray that He will show His face on our state and nation,” Duggar concluded in his statement. The comments on this and other posts on his Facebook page are disabled, despite the fact that the message garnered over 260 laughing emoji reactions.

Colby Fulfer, the city of Springdale’s chief of staff, received almost 46 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election, according to poll data. Steve Unger received nearly 36% of the vote. The two will face off in a primary runoff on January 11th.

Duggar received around 15% of the vote.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fulfer was elected to the Springdale City Council in 2016 and served until 2020. Unger served in the Navy for 31 years. Both made their candidacy public in November.

The older Duggar previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for one term. From 2008 through 2015, his enormous family was featured on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting reality show.

