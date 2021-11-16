Days after federal charges were filed, an ex-buyer for a pork dealer died in a single-vehicle crash.

A former manager for Lynch Livestock, a pork trader based in Iowa, died in a car accident on Monday, only days after being charged with mail fraud.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Steven Demaray, 70, was the company’s regional buying manager and died after driving a vehicle into an overpass support pier near New Hampton, Iowa.

Demaray was the only person in the truck when it crashed, and he died at a hospital. The truck went off the road for no apparent cause, according to the accident report, which also said that the roadways were dry.

Demaray, along with former Lynch Livestock bookkeeper Billie Joe Wickham, was indicted by a grand jury on two charges of mail fraud on Nov. 4. Demaray is accused of misleading and scamming farmers who sold pigs to Lynch Livestock in 2016 and 2017.

Demaray had pled not guilty in his initial court appearance on Nov. 10 and was out on bond at the time of the incident, according to The Associated Press.

When Demaray got a fax from a buying station describing a purchase, the indictment said that he would modify the weights and quality classes of the pigs. Wickham would then allegedly use a manual scale to create scale tickets that matched Demaray’s falsified data.

Lynch Livestock was penalized $15,000 by the USDA in 2017 for changing the information and paying farmers much less than their animals were worth.

Lynch Livestock was forced to pay a $445,626 civil penalty, including compensation to the farmers they misled, after another USDA inquiry showed identical practices remaining in place through December 2020.

Lynch Livestock, a registered livestock dealer, operates buying stations where hog farmers and producers can sell their animals in Iowa and numerous other states. Gary Lynch, a significant Republican contributor and philanthropist, owns the enterprise, which then sells hogs to processing companies for major pork brands around the country.

Lynch wrote a statement to colleagues on Monday, saying it was with a “heartfelt sadness” that he had to inform them of Demaray’s death. He stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they navigate this tough time.”

To hide the fraud, Demaray and Wickham made "false and misleading claims" to regulators at the US Department of Agriculture.