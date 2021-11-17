Days after burying his beautiful grandchild, the hero grandfather passes away.

After a young mother and her grandfather died within weeks of each other, a heartbroken family was struck by a double tragedy.

Megan Creevy died unexpectedly on September 7 after calling for aid from the doorway of her Anfield house.

Before collapsing at her front door on September 7, the 28-year-old had dropped her son off at school and came home to do some cleaning.

David Broley, 82, from Huyton, died of pneumonia on November 13, two days after Megan was laid to rest on November 1.

Milly Wright, Megan’s sister, said her grandfather had struggled to come to terms with Megan’s death and had fallen ill weeks later.

The Washington Newsday quoted Milly as saying: “We weren’t anticipating it at all, and neither should you. In the last two months, [we’ve] lost two family members.

“All I can say is that it’s been heartbreaking. Meg and I were inseparable.

“You could never meet a more loving person than her. She wasn’t missing a single bone in her body.” Megan’s death was determined to be caused by Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome after a medical examination.

Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome occurs when a person dies abruptly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest for which no reason can be identified.

Megan was Milly’s grandfather’s “best mate,” and her death shattered his deeply.

The 82-year-old was well-known in Page Moss and was a die-hard Liverpool FC supporter.

Milly expressed herself as follows: “Since Meg’s death, everyone in the family has stated it’s as if he’s given up hope.

“‘Why did they have to take Megan when she had her entire life ahead of her?’ he said. Why didn’t they offer me a ride?” On Friday, December 3, at 2 p.m., David’s funeral will be conducted at Anfield Crematorium.

In his honor, a Just Giving page has been put up, with all funds raised going toward his funeral.

Milly continued, ” “He was heartbroken about Meg’s death. He wasn’t getting enough to eat. It most likely played a significant role.

“He was a hero like everyone else. Our hero is no longer with us.”