Days after a man was discovered dead in an alleyway, the street is still closed.

Days after a man’s death was discovered in an alleyway, a street remained closed.

A member of the public discovered James Richards, 33, dead in a corridor between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street in Kirkdale just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22.

As police investigated, both streets were closed off, and images shot at the location on Friday revealed a large police presence in the neighborhood.

In remembrance of Mr Richards, who was from Liverpool’s L11 neighborhood, a sequence of floral tributes and balloons were placed around the street sign on Woodbine Street, however many have since been removed.

However, some floral tributes that were left on a lamp post high above the street remain near to the spot where the body was discovered.

The 33-year-old was killed in a targeted attack, according to detectives, but they are keeping a “open mind” about possible motives.

The date of the occurrence is being investigated, as well as if Mr Richards was hurt somewhere before fainting in the alleyway.

A 22-year-old guy was detained on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, and a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, were arrested the next day.

The 32-year-old lady was also detained for allegedly supporting a criminal.

However, according to a police report provided on Saturday, September 25, all three suspects have been released on bail pending further investigation.

On Sunday, authorities sealed off Reading Street while the investigation proceeds.

“Three people (a 22-year-old male, a 32-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman) detained on suspicion of the murder of James Richards in Kirkdale have been released on police bail pending further inquiries,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said on Saturday.

James, better known as Jay, was characterized as a “true legend” in a social media tribute.

“Cannot believe what I’m reading or seeing, R.I.P Jay friend, a true legend, well what I’ve known you to be when I returned to Liverpool 10 or more years ago,” it said.

“Had a lot of laughs with you and the old firm, thinking about your kids, family, and friends. GBNF shines brightly like a diamond at all times. “I’ve moved on.” “The summary comes to an end.”