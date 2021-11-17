Daycare is closed after a child places another child in the dryer and turns it on.

According to a source, a child daycare was closed and its owner was barred from operating after a girl placed another girl into a clothes dryer and turned it on.

Kathleen Mayhue-Radeback, of Garden City, had her family care home license revoked as a result of the event, according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

Mayhue-Radeback took a young girl to the hospital on August 4 and stated she was “stressed out” because the accompanying child had put another young girl in the clothes dryer and turned it on, according to the report reviewed by The Washington Newsday.

According to the report, the accompanying child eventually confessed to a nurse and a social worker.

The girl who was placed in the dryer said it was “hot and dark and hurt my back” after being reunited with her mother, according to the report.

Mayhue-Radeback was able to free the girl from the dryer at the address on Marquette Street, according to LARA, but did not alert the girl’s mother.

It was also discovered that Mayhue-Radeback failed to report the event to the state authority, LARA’s Child Care Licensing Bureau.

She was also found to have failed to notify the regulator that a family member had been admitted to and released from a mental health facility.

LARA said in a statement that it took “immediate action” to revoke Mayhue-license Radeback’s after an inquiry revealed violations of the Child Care Organizations Act.

On November 2, the investigation concluded that there had been a lack of sufficient care and supervision, as well as a failure to present the department with true and correct information throughout the investigation.

“As a result, she may not take children for care after that day and time,” LARA added. The licensee must also notify any parents of children in her care that the license has been stopped and that she is no longer able to offer child care.

“It was vital to act quickly to preserve the children’s health, welfare, and safety at this family child care home.”

Mayhue-license Radeback’s was suspended on November 3, preventing her from operating a family care facility.

LARA has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.