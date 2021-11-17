Day-to-day Operations of COVID Relief Cash-Funded Florida Drug Dealers: Police

Three suspected drug dealers were arrested in Florida for allegedly fraudulently obtaining loans meant to assist small companies during the pandemic and then using the money to fuel their narcotics activities.

Dante Payne, Kenneth Davis, and Russell Jones were arrested in separate drug-related incidents in St. Petersburg, Florida, earlier this month. All three are suspected of claiming to operate a business in order to acquire Small Business Administration loans. According to police, they received a total of $50,000 in loans to help small businesses afford wages and other costs during the outbreak.

“One of the reasons they were able to support their business was because they were using these fraudulently obtained government loans,” Yolanda Fernandez, a public relations officer for the St. Petersburg Police Department, told WFLA. “They were also receiving large sums of money. Supposedly to assist these employees who they didn’t have for the firms they didn’t run.” According to police documents, Payne was the most recent individual to be caught and was charged on Monday with 13 counts, including marijuana trafficking and sale, conspiracy, and defrauding a financial institution. On April 20, he allegedly applied for a paycheck protection loan and was approved for $20,832.

The 21-year-old submitted a monthly bank account with documents indicating his landscaping company, “Brother’s Landscaping Co.”, made $128,800 in 2020. Police say he’s “heavily involved” in the drug trade, is a known gang member, and lacks the processing equipment needed to run a landscaping company.

According to court documents, Davis, who was detained on Nov. 9, filed for a payroll protection loan and completed the application on April 6, claiming to be the sole proprietor of a business with a gross of $105,900 in 2020. Despite the fact that the funds were intended to help meet wages and administrative costs, authorities claim he was participating in the drug trafficking and not in any legitimate business.

An arrest affidavit stated, “The defendant is also a documented gang member.” “The defendant’s bank account activity reveals no proof of any form of company operations.” Jones, who was detained on November 8, applied for his loan roughly two weeks after Davis and claimed to own a barbershop with a gross revenue of. This is a condensed version of the information.