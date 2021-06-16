Day three of Royal Ascot 2021: Stradivarius to win record fourth Gold Cup

On the third day of Royal Ascot 2021, he can win a record-tying fourth time in the Ascot Gold Cup (British Champions Series) (4.15pm).

On the third day of this year’s Royal meeting, the John and Thady Gosden-trained staying standout has a chance to win the Group One contest and join the great Yeats as a four-time winner of the Ascot feature.

As the leading stayer for the past four seasons, the seven-year-old has won seven Group Ones, including three Ascot Gold Cups and four Goodwood Cups at Glorious Goodwood.

He adores this challenge in the highlight of Royal Ascot, and despite his advanced years, he can equal Frankie Dettori’s record of four victories.

He was back to winning ways on his seasonal return, despite being beaten in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and finishing second last over two miles at Ascot on British Champions Day at the end of another long season last autumn.

When he won the Group Three Longines Sagaro Stakes — a recognized trial for the Gold Cup – by a length over Ocean Wind at the end of April, he demonstrated that he is not back bumber.

That will have perfectly prepared him for his date with destiny, and a fourth triumph on day three will solidify his place among the Flat’s legends.

With a strong chance of winning the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes (Fillies), Dettori and the Gosdens might complete a big-race double (3.40pm).

With Star Catcher and Frankly Darling, they’ve won the last two Group Two races, and Gloria Mundi appears to be a comparable progressing three-year-old to them.

Gloria Mundi, like Stradivarius, is owned and bred by Bjorn Nielsen, and she has won two of her three starts.

In April, the Galileo’s daughter won her first race at Newbury.

Last month, she was only beaten by the reopposing in a Listed event at Newbury.

Both horses appear to have the ideal profile for this race, and both have the potential to fight. The summary comes to a close.