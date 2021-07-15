Dawn Foster, a writer, died at the age of 34 after a protracted illness.

Dawn Foster, a writer and passionate LFC supporter, died suddenly at the age of 34.

Dawn died of causes related to her long-term illness, according to acquaintances. She was a regular television pundit, journalist, and Liverpool Football Club supporter.

Foster suffered from epilepsy and a variety of other health issues, which she chronicled in numerous publications throughout the years.

Today, July 15, James Butler, co-editor of media organization Novara, and a number of other friends of the writer sent a statement on Twitter regarding her passing.

“We are deeply devastated to announce that our beloved friend @DawnHFoster passed away abruptly at home this week, as a result of her long-term illness,” he tweeted. I, like many of you, adored her, and her death is a tremendous loss.

“Dawn never wavered in her confidence in a better society, and she wasn’t afraid to fight for it.” She did not change her mind in order to advance in her career. Although the world did not always treat her well, she never showed any signs of self-pity. That was something I admired dearly.

“I shall miss her warmth, her earnestness, and her keen eye for ego and stupidity, as well as her sense of what was, simply, right. I haven’t been able to shake the feeling she had so much more to give us in the last few days.”

Dawn referred to herself as a “Liverpool-supporting leftie” in her tweets about the club throughout the years.

She was not only a fan of the football team; she even stated that Liverpool was her second favorite city, after Belfast, her hometown.

She also suggested that Liverpool be designated as the “England Capital.”

Hundreds of social media tributes to the writer have rushed in.

Frances Ryan, a columnist for the Guardian and a journalist, stated, “I just can’t believe it.” She was always friendly to me and a journalist and human warrior. Please accept my heartfelt apologies x”

“I’m extremely sad to learn that Dawn Foster died so young,” Jeremy Corbyn tweeted. She was a superb journalist and a lovely writer who used her gifts to bring injustice to light. She provided people a voice through her journalism. The summary comes to a close.