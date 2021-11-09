Dawn and Liam’s lives are in peril in Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year.

In new Christmas and New Year spoilers for Emmerdale, residents will be left battling for their lives.

In a sequence of flashbacks, viewers will witness Al’s demise as Dawn and Liam are placed in severe peril.

It’s the season of goodwill, but Al is stingy with his joy, especially when he’s under a lot of stress.

Will Al be able to solve his financial difficulties, or will his world come crashing down?

The holiday enthusiasm will inspire some locals to make life-altering decisions and forge new beginnings in their lives.

Harriet Finch is optimistic about her future.

Christmas Day at the Dingles is generally a joyous occasion for the entire family, but recently there have been some schisms within the clan.

Can Sam Dingle, who is determined to make things better, bring them back together now?

The threat from within the hamlet looms huge, but it is now Dawn’s responsibility to keep an eye on her back.

But, before the week is out, may there be other communities in danger?

For some, love is on the cards this Christmas week, but despite a Christmas proposal, jealousy looms large.

Dr. Liam Cavanagh is going to have a sad Christmas this year, as it will be his first without his daughter Leanna.

But when a drunk Liam gets rescued after a little too much alcohol, could he find himself in a perilous situation?

“As the dust settles, it becomes evident that this will be a Christmas the townsfolk will never forget, with some things forever changed,” Emmerdale continued.