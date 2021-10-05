DaVinci IQC stands for unsurpassed quality and meticulous attention to detail.

Cannabis has once again been an issue of public debate. This time, though, things appear to be moving in the correct direction, with an increasing number of US states and international countries legalizing cannabis for medicinal and recreational use for adults.

The market for cannabis and cannabis-related products has grown extremely competitive as a result of the recent surge in popularity. The market for hand-held vaporizers, in particular, has seen a slew of new products aimed at giving users the greatest possible vaping experience.

Vaping devices now include advanced features, remarkable add-ons, and a slew of other benefits that promise to change the way people use cannabis. Still, this makes it even more difficult for customers to figure out which items are perfect for them and, more importantly, which ones offer the most value for money.

DaVinci Tech was created ten years ago and has made a vow to never stop striving for perfection in all of their products. Every new version of their products adheres to the same set of principles: creativity, quality, careful design, and meticulousness.

Previous products, such as the DaVinci IQ2 and MIQRO vaping devices, are among the most popular among cannabis enthusiasts worldwide, and have established the company’s reputation as one of the best in the market. Even so, there was space for improvement in those items, which the DaVinci team took extremely seriously. The DaVinci IQC is the firm’s newest product, and it appears that the company has discovered the right recipe for success: the elegant style we’ve come to expect meets superior technology, a faster charging time, and a lower price than the IQ2 model.

Are you interested in learning more about what it is about this device that has vaping aficionados raving, and if the IQC is the ideal vaporizer for you? We’ve got your back.

Here’s all you need to know about the IQC, DaVinci’s new and improved vaporizer.

The DaVinci IQC is a portable, dual-use vaporizer with adjustable, high-tech features and tools. This device is compatible with both dry herb and concentrates (oils, shatter, and so on), giving pure and accurate pulls, thanks to its zirconia glass-lined ceramic oven that enhances the terpene flavors of the cannabis. It is recommended that you take long, gentle draws to get the most out of this vaporizer.

With a price tag of $229, it's clear that this is not a cheap device.