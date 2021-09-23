Davina McCall posts a poignant message alongside a rare photo of her father.

Davina McCall used social media to share an emotional message as well as a rare photo of her father.

On September 21, the Long Lost Family host tweeted a snapshot of her parents to mark World Alzheimer’s Day, as her father suffers from the disease.

“This is my mother and father… dad (Andrew… absolute legend) has Alzheimer’s,” she captioned the photo.

“My mother has done an outstanding job of looking after him. He is now in a beautiful home where he is well-cared for.

“It’s been difficult for my mother, but she was close to breaking point. He’s fine, but this illness is f***ing heartbreaking. The loss of dignity is the worst… There are significant advances being made in the development of new therapeutics… I recently heard that there was considerable optimism for a new one in Australia.

“Women account for two-thirds of Alzheimer’s sufferers… It’s been proven that taking HRT lowers your chances of contracting it.

“If you know someone with Alzheimer’s, @alzheimerssoc is incredibly helpful. My heart breaks for anyone who is supporting a loved one with Alzheimer’s or has lost someone to this horrible illness.

“And a special thank you to my mother, who is the best Gabba. “I adore you.”

Davina’s fans were quick to show their support by leaving comments on her Instagram post.

“Sending you lots of love,” remarked @lisacartwright71.

“Sending love to you all,” @nickybhappyplace added.

“Sending much love to you and Gabby,” @regalpip said.