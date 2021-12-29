Davina McCall, 54, seems unconcerned with what others think of her.

Davina McCall has spoken about embracing her fifties as a time of “laying the shackles of inhibition and of giving a damn,” according to her.

The 54-year-old former Big Brother host also discussed her attitude to training, emphasizing that it is about more than just being able to wear a bikini.

“It’s a moment of emancipation,” Davina, who is the cover star of Women’s Health’s January/February issue, said of embracing her fifties.

It’s the season for letting go of inhibitions and giving a damn… Because that isn’t how I’ve always felt.

“It’s not only about being on TV or about being a show-off.”

“It’s the fact that I don’t give a damn what other people think, which is quite liberating.”

“I’ve never met a more boisterous, irreverent group of individuals than menopausal ladies.” We’re quite funny when we’re left to our own devices.” In her Channel 4 documentary Davina McCall: Sex, Myths, and The Menopausal, which she detailed her personal menopause journey and hormone replacement medication earlier this year, the TV actress highlighted a lack of medical understanding (HRT).

She joined other celebrities such as Penny Lancaster and Mariella Frostrup at a rally in Parliament Square in October, when the crowd cheered as the government promised greater menopause help and lower HRT expenses.

Last month, Channel 4 announced a follow-up documentary in which she will delve deeper into menopause in a show dubbed Davina McCall: The Menopause Brain Drain, which will focus on menopause at work.

“With the success of the documentary and then the subsequent outpouring from people that they just don’t have enough knowledge, I realized that there’s still so much information to provide,” she said of leveraging her voice and platform.

“I have a platform that I can use to spread the word.” This is the time to use what I’ve got if I’m going to use it for anything.” She has championed the benefits of staying fit and exercising for the past few years, including developing her own online fitness business (Own Your Goals), exercise.