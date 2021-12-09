David Purdue’s endorsement by Donald Trump boosts his chances in the Georgia governor’s race.

According to a new poll, former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of former Georgia Senator David Perdue would reduce incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s lead in the Republican gubernatorial race.

The poll, conducted by FOX 5 Atlanta/Insider Advantage on Monday soon before Trump announced his support for Perdue, surveyed 500 registered likely Republican primary voters. The study has a plus or minus 4.5 percent margin of error.

At the time, 41% of people stated they would vote for Kemp, while 22% said they would favor Perdue. The remainder of those polled stated they would vote for someone else or were undecided.

After that, voters were asked how a prospective Trump support would affect their opinion of the contest.

“As you may have heard, President Trump intends to back David Perdue for Governor of Georgia in the Republican Primary. How would you vote if you knew this information?” The survey had posed the question.

In response to that question, a similar proportion of people (34%) stated they would vote for both Perdue and Kemp.

“This demonstrates the incredible power of a Trump endorsement in a Republican primary, particularly in Georgia.” “I have never seen any other individual endorsement swing as many points in a single survey in my many years of polling,” InsiderAdvantage chairman Matt Towery said in a statement.

“There have been several cases where I encountered big movement based on a Democratic primary support by former President Obama, but never to this magnitude,” Towery noted. This should serve as a stark reminder to national GOP leaders and candidates of Trump’s political clout.” Kemp has been chastised by Trump after he refused to alter the state’s election results in 2020, despite the former president’s requests.

Trump endorsed Perdue after calling Kemp “a very weak governor” who “can’t win because the MAGA base—which is enormous—will never vote for him.”

The Georgia governor’s office issued a statement slamming Perdue on Sunday, amid reports that he will run against Kemp.

“The man who cost Republicans the Senate and ushered in a year of spiraling inflation, open immigration, out-of-control government spending, and woke cancel culture for the American people now wants to hand over the Georgia governorship to the national party.” This is a condensed version of the information.