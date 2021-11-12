David Price’s amazing boxing career includes’straighteners’ and knocks on the door from Tyson Fury.

David Price’s storied and colorful boxing career was bookended by two knocks on his front door, 23 years apart.

At the age of 38, Price, often known as the Big ‘Orrible Heavyweight, has hung up his gloves for good. He’s ended a career in which he accomplished more than any other Merseyside heavyweight – possibly more than any other Merseyside fighter – in history.

And it all started with those knocks on his door – and finished with them.

One came from a 15-year-old stool pigeon, who had been sent to invite Price to a’straightener’ in a park with a local hard case. The other was from Tyson Fury, the world’s lineal heavyweight champion, who invited his former amateur adversary and verbal sparring partner for a run around Croxteth Park 23 years later! They’re entertaining anecdotes. But then, so much of David Price’s career has been unusual.

From outboxing a teenage Tyson Fury to injuring and wobbling former world champion Alexander Povetkin in front of 90,000 fans in Cardiff, he has done it all.

In the interim, Price accomplished nearly everything that could be accomplished in a boxing ring.

He won three ABA titles as an amateur, a Commonwealth gold medal, a European gold medal, an Olympic bronze medal, and was the leader of the Great Britain boxing team in Beijing.

After that, he won the British heavyweight title, which he shared with Henry Cooper, Lennox Lewis, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury, as well as the Commonwealth title, and shared the ring with famous names like Derek Chisora and Alexander Povetkin.

He outperformed every other Merseyside heavyweight.

However, the assumption is that he could and should have done more given the fanfare surrounding his blitzing of names like Audley Harrison, Matt Skelton, Sam Sexton, and John McDermott in a total of less than eight rounds.

This is a harsh statement. Price lost four of his first five professional fights to fighters who had failed drug tests. Only one was eventually declared a No Contest.

Price, on the other hand, is in a good spot.

He’s put his gloves away for good. He’s come out of the most difficult sport of them all with his health and faculties intact, as well as money in his pocket. “The summary has come to an end.”