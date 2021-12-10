David Perdue, a Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia, has joined a lawsuit challenging the 2020 election.

Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has joined a lawsuit alleging that former President Donald Trump was the victim of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Despite continuous investigations finding no evidence of voting fraud, the lawsuit contends that fraudulent votes were counted in Fulton County.

“I want to use my position and legal authority to bring attention to what I believe were severe violations of Georgia law in the Fulton absentee ballot tabulation,” Perdue said in a statement released by his attorneys. “After our forensic analysis of the absentee votes is completed, we are asking a judge to review the evidence and hold those responsible who engaged in this wrongful activity accountable.” Perdue’s new involvement in the lawsuit comes after he stated that if he had been governor, he would not have certified the state’s 2020 election results. Perdue is vying for the Republican nomination against Governor Brian Kemp and others, including Vernon Jones, Kandiss Taylor, and Catherine Davis so far. Whoever wins the nomination will almost certainly face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election.

Kemp appears unconcerned about the latest development. Perdue’s decision to join the case, according to his team, is intended to cover up a shoddy campaign.

“David Perdue is so concerned about election fraud that he waited a year to file a complaint, which coincided with his terrible campaign launch,” said a spokesperson for Kemp, Cody Hall. “Keep in mind that Perdue rejected to be named as a plaintiff in lawsuit after lawsuit surrounding the 2020 election.” Trump has chastised Kemp for supposedly failing to prevent voting fraud by certifying the election results in Georgia. Perdue, a close ally of the former president, was also encouraged by Trump to run for governor.

The complaint might bolster Perdue’s efforts to secure the votes of Trump supporters who believe the election was rigged as he seeks to reclaim his Senate seat, claiming that unifying the Republican Party will help him defeat Kemp in the primary and ultimately Abrams.

His claim that Georgia’s 2020 election was determined incorrectly isn’t new. He demanded that Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger quit while the 2020 election results were still being tallied, claiming that he “failed to deliver.” This is a condensed version of the information.