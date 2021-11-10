David James discusses why Alisson’s ‘distracted’ performance cannot be blamed for Liverpool’s loss to West Ham.

In Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham United, David James believes Liverpool’s zonal marking made it more difficult for Alisson Becker to deal with the Hammers’ corner routine.

Early in the game, Alisson failed to deal with an inswinging corner, palming the ball into his own net while under pressure from Hammers striker Michail Antonio.

The Reds believed their goalie had been fouled, but James believes Antonio was only acting as a distraction.

The forward’s presence for West Ham’s third goal, when Kurt Zouma headed in at the back post, was again cited by the former Liverpool No 1 as an example of Alisson being unsettled.

“I’ve been in that position as a player before, and the difficulty is that Liverpool set up with a primarily zonal marking system from corners, and it was the first corner as well, which I think was the worst situation for them in the sense that West Ham, and particularly Michail Antonio, knew what they were doing,” James explained.

“Antonio wasn’t being too distracting with what he was doing, but he was preoccupied by Antonio, which was unfortunate for Alisson.”

“It’s easier to say in hindsight, but if he had held his ground and made a focused attempt for the ball, he wouldn’t have been caught in that situation, but Michail Antonio did precisely what he needed to do, which was to ensure the goalkeeper wasn’t focused on the corner cross.”

“Even on the third goal, Antonio was in a position where Alisson was caught, which is difficult when you’re not used to that type of resistance.”

“West Ham made the most of the situation. It’s going to be a tough one for the goalkeeper.” Liverpool’s loss left them four points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who had only drew with Burnley the day before.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are the team to beat in the title battle, but James feels the quality of the Reds and Manchester City will make it a memorable season.

“I say Chelsea are the club to beat because I said that at the start of the season, but no one is racing away with it right now,” he remarked.

“Every year, when the Premier League concludes,” says the narrator.