David Ginola, a former Premier League footballer, is expected to feature on I’m A Celebrity… Please, get me out of here!

Before retiring in 2002, the 54-year-old Frenchman played for teams such as Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton.

According to rumours, he will appear on the ITV reality show when it returns on November 21.

Ginola suffered a heart attack five years ago while playing in a charity football event.

The winger claimed he was “clinically dead” for eight minutes before quadruple bypass heart surgery saved his life.

I’m a famous person… Get me out of here! Due to coronavirus travel restrictions, which prevented production at its usual location in Australia, Here is returning for a second year to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales.

The celebrity lineup is still being finalized. However, a number of celebrities are expected to attend, including broadcaster Richard Madeley and former Love Island star Maura Higgins.

According to The Sun, Simon Gregson, who portrays Steve McDonald on Coronation Street, and Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale on EastEnders, will both be joining. Arlene Phillips of Strictly Come Dancing and Olympic diver Matty Lee are also rumoured to be on the bill.

Giovanna Fletcher, a podcast host, won the last series of the show.

The news of Ginola’s involvement will no doubt please Ant and Dec, who are both Newcastle fans.

A representative from ITV has been approached for comment.