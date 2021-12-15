David Fuller, who murdered two women and sexually abused over a hundred corpses, has been sentenced to life in prison.

A former hospital electrician will spend the rest of his life in prison after confessing to two decades of killings and sexually abusing more than 100 bodies in hospital morgues.

After a new assessment of old DNA evidence, David Fuller, 67, was arrested in December 2020 for the separate 1987 killings. Police discovered millions of photographs and video recordings depicting his sexual abuse of bodies over the course of 12 years at two hospitals in southeast England when they searched his home in connection with the killings.

Fuller videotaped his attacks on at least 102 victims in the mortuaries of the Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, both of which are now closed. His work as an electrician in both hospitals allowed him access to the bodies, allowing him to elude justice for decades.

Some of the casualties were children, while others were elderly people over the age of 85. Fuller sexually assaulted the two women he killed, Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, according to prosecutors.

During his trial last month, he admitted to carrying out the murders.

In an impact statement presented to the court by a prosecutor, Caroline Pierce’s mother, Katrina Frost, described her daughter’s death as “really horrible” and something that continues to effect her now, according to the BBC. She described Fuller as “an animal” who was able to resume “regular life with his family” following the murder, while her own family was “never the same.” “I’ll never forget having to identify my own daughter’s terribly wounded body,” Frost said in a statement. “The images of seeing my kid in that light recur in my thoughts over and over. She had to be frightened out of her mind.” According to the BBC, Knell’s mother, Pamela, made an impact statement in which she characterized her daughter as a “thoughtful person who would do anything for anyone.”

“We’ve had to live with her loss for the rest of our lives with no other solace,” she said.

Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told Fuller he was a vulture “gathering your victims from among the dead” when she handed down the life sentence.

“The heinousness of what you did betrays a burned conscience,” she said.

“What you have done has caused so much misery in this community,” Cheema-Grubb continued. “The offenses that were committed.” This is a condensed version of the information.