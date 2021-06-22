David Attenborough supports calls for a “clear and open debate” on broadcasting.

Sir David Attenborough has lent his support to a campaign calling for a “open and transparent debate” on the future of public sector broadcasting.

The 95-year-old naturalist and television host has joined the British Broadcasting Challenge campaign, which called on the government last month to “end short-sighted political and financial attacks” on broadcasters.

Sir David’s move comes as the possible impact of Channel 4’s privatization is being debated.

The broadcaster’s chief executive, Alex Mahon, said on Tuesday that if it is privatized, it will have “different priorities” and warned against doing anything “irreversible” that could “potentially undermine some of those things that we do for the industry.”

She was speaking after it was revealed that Channel 4 could be privatized as early as next year.

Ms Mahon told media that the channel is “financially in a pretty strong position,” and that the government has the right to look into privatization.

“It hasn’t looked at it in five years, maybe four and a half, and it’s reasonable to look at it now and then, since a lot has changed in that time.”

“But I believe we have to be clear in any consideration of it – as the Secretary of State told the select committee – that it’s about making Channel 4 stronger.

“And, you know, my question is: what analysis do you have to show what makes us stronger?”

Sir David’s backing for the campaign was highlighted in a letter submitted to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden by the British Broadcasting Challenge, which warned against privatizing the channel.

“Privatization of Channel 4 is such a significant choice with far-reaching implications for the channel’s mission, the jobs it supports across the UK, and the entire UK PSB and production ecology,” it stated.

“We believe PSB is too vital to us all to be polluted by any sense of party politics or political agenda,” the letter continued.

“We believe that transparency and public debate are the most effective ways to achieve wide public support for. (This is a brief piece.)