David Anderson, a Liverpool businessman, is being ‘chased’ over a loan.

A well-known Liverpool businessman is being pursued in connection with a £194,633 loan he took out from a company that afterwards went bankrupt.

Safety Support Consultants (SSC) went bankrupt just days after government inspector Max Caller slammed the company.

David Anderson, the son of former Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson, was in charge of the enterprise, which was based at Colombus Quay. Last year, both men were apprehended as part of Operation Aloft.

According to the inquest, Ava White died from a single knife wound to the neck.

It has now been revealed that David Anderson, 34, took out a director’s loan from SSC for £194,633.

David Anderson was unable to repay the money, according to a report, and administrators KBL Advisory Limited considered declaring him bankrupt.

Mr Anderson subsequently “disputed” the amount he owed, according to the investigation.

KBL later agreed to accept a £17,000 payment from Mr Anderson in place of the full amount.

This was the greatest solution for the company’s creditors, according to KBL.

According to the article, not all of the agreed-upon figure has been paid, and KBL has “chased” Mr Anderson for the money owed.

It says: “Upon approval, a payment of £5,000 was due, with the remaining £12,000 due in six monthly instalments of £2,000 beginning in July 2021.

“During the review period, £9,000 in funds were received in this regard. There is one outstanding payment due in September 2021, and the joint administrators have yet to receive the payment for October 2021.

“The joint administrators are still pursuing the director for these payments, and if necessary, will seek legal advice to obtain the remaining £8,000.”

SSC owes creditors a total of £387, 472.99, according to another report by administrators.

HMRC owes the company £138,580.00, which is the company’s greatest single debt. SSC Management and SSC Utilities Limited are due £50,000 and £70,185.00, respectively.

Liverpool Streetscene Services Ltd, a Liverpool Council-owned company, is owing £1,414.11.

Mrs Justice Yip, a High Court judge, addressed SSC in a decision about Joe Anderson’s legal costs in August.

There were claims of a tie between a construction company run by Liverpool criminal Thomas Mee and Joe Anderson, according to Mrs Justice Yip. “The summary has come to an end.”