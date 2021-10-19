David Amess: Demands that the Westminster Dog of the Year be awarded to the MP’s dog.

Members of Parliament have joined demands for the public to vote for Sir David Amess’ dog to win Westminster Dog of the Year.

The MP for Southend West, who was assassinated while meeting constituents on October 15, had previously submitted his French Bulldog, Vivienne, in the prestigious competition.

Suzanne Webb, the Member of Parliament for Stourbridge, had previously placed her dog Sid in the competition, but has now requested her Twitter followers to vote for Sir David and Vivienne.

“My Sid has been entered in the Westminster Dog of the Year Show on the 28th October – but please support me and vote for the wonderful Vivienne, David Amess’s dog,” she wrote. David, as you are aware, died in a terrible tragedy on Friday.” Anna McMorrin, MP for Cardiff North, who had entered her dog Cadi, echoed the requests, writing on Facebook: “Westminster Dog of the Year is next week. Please vote for Sir David Amess and his gorgeous French Bulldog, Vivienne, as much as we all love Cadi. David had an unrivaled passion for animals. He’ll be terribly missed.” People have started voting as a homage to the late MP Vivienne Dog of the Year as the movement to crown her grows.

“I have voted for Vivienne in memory of Sir David Amess in the hope that it would provide a smidgeon of comfort (and even a smidgeon of grin) to Sir David’s family, friends, and colleagues in these difficult days,” Kate Nightingale tweeted.

Back in September, Sir David encouraged his Twitter followers to vote for Vivienne, writing, “The Westminster Dog of the Year Show is back this year and you can vote for the wonderful Vivienne.”

Westminster Dog of the Year is a competition for members of Parliament and their dogs, held to raise awareness of what is being done in Parliament to aid canines.

Sir David described his favorite aspects of his beloved French Bulldog Vivienne when he nominated her for the show.

"Every time I step into the room, Vivienne flings herself at me, laying on her back with her legs in the air, waiting to be tickled. But she always brings a before that."