Daverion Kinard’s family requested that body camera footage be withheld in order to protect his “dignity.”

According to the Associated Press, the family of Daverion Deauntre Kinard, an unarmed man was shot by Southern California police searching for a burglary suspect in February, requested that body camera footage of the incident not be made public.

The family’s case against the city of Fontana, California, was resolved for $1 million, according to the Press-Enterprise. Kinard was assassinated on February 13, his 29th birthday.

“The family recognizes the public’s and media’s interest in acquiring and viewing the tape, but the family would appreciate it if the footage remained private in order to maintain Daverion’s dignity,” the family and the city wrote in a joint statement.

Fontana police released footage from the fatal shooting, which was narrated by Chief Billy Green. Kinard was sitting on a portable toilet, Green claimed, clutching a “metallic object,” which officers subsequently determined was a lighter.

According to state law, police gunshot film must be made public within 45 days of the incident. According to the Press-Enterprise, Fontana postponed the release due to an ongoing investigation and other circumstances. Green did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press on Friday.

According to city council documents, Officer Johnny Tuitavake, who was named in the settlement, was sworn into the department in February 2019. He is still on duty, according to the Press-Enterprise.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office is still investigating the shooting to see if any criminal charges will be filed. Fontana cops are launching an internal investigation to see if departmental policies were followed.

Los Angeles is 55 miles (89 kilometers) to the east of Fontana.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows a man strolling about the home and removing a screen from a window and putting it out of view in the video, which includes a 911 call about a domestic burglary in process.

Kinard, according to authorities, entered the house through the window. When the cops came, they discovered the screen had been removed and that Kinard was inside.

He bolted out the back door as cops after him on foot and in cars, searching the area.

Tuitavake spotted a portable toilet about 1,000 feet (305 meters) from his house and opened the door with his flashlight.

