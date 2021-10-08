Dave Chappelle’s stand-up show has been pulled from Netflix because of trans jokes.

Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special has been pulled from Netflix due to reportedly discriminatory jokes about transgender persons.

In his show The Closer, the renowned American comedian stated that “gender is a reality” and expressed his support for JK Rowling.

The creator of the Harry Potter series has come under fire for comments he made about biological sex.

Chappelle declared himself a member of “team TERF,” which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

GLAAD, a gay rights advocacy group, accused Chappelle of delivering “anti-LGBTQ diatribes.”

“Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with insulting trans people and other marginalized populations,” it tweeted in response to a negative review of The Closer.

“Negative reviews and outcry from viewers about his latest program sends a message to the business that audiences don’t support putting anti-LGBTQ diatribes on the air.” We concur.” GLAAD posted a message accusing Chappelle, 48, of performing “stupid routines regarding #LGBTQ people.”

The special was also panned by the National Black Justice Coalition, which asked that Netflix remove it off its platform.

“With 2021 on course to be the deadliest year on record for transgender persons in the United States — the majority of whom are Black transgender people – Netflix should know better,” said David Johns, executive director of the group. Perpetuating transphobia contributes to the continuation of violence.

“Netflix should remove The Closer from its platform immediately and apologize directly to the transgender community.”

Chappelle, widely regarded as one of the best stand-up comedians of all time, has been accused of transphobia before.

He made jokes about Caitlyn Jenner and the trans community in his past Netflix programs.

After signing a multi-million dollar agreement with Netflix in 2016, Chappelle’s sixth special, The Closer, will be his sixth with the streaming giant.

We reached out to Netflix and Chappelle for comment.