Dave Challinor’s return to Rovers is ruined by Tom Davies’ late Tranmere goal against Hartlepool.

Tom Davies was the hero for Tranmere Rovers, who beat Hartlepool United at Prenton Park in Sky Bet League Two with a looping header in the 89th minute.

To wreck Dave Challinor’s return to his old club, Davies’ impact earned Rovers their first three points since the opening day victory against Walsall.

Mark Duffy and Nicky Maynard made their starting debuts for Micky Mellon on deadline day, with Josh Hawkes on the bench.

Rovers had a strong start, and Josh Dacres-Cogley found space down the right flank to deliver a looping ball into a dangerous area, but Kieran Morris couldn’t connect.

As he intercepted James Sterry’s low cross, Captain Peter Clarke was well-positioned to sneak inside his own six-yard box.

In search of an early goal, Davies attempted to meet Duffy’s right-sided free-kick, which swung into a crowded area and was cleared to safety.

Tyler Burey’s cross rebounded kindly for David Ferguson, who headed over Joe Murphy’s crossbar midway through the first quarter.

Rovers’ first shot on goal came from a quick breakaway up the field. Maynard and Elliott Nevitt exchanged passes before Nevitt struck low from 25 yards, forcing goalkeeper Ben Killip to make a save.

Sterry drove across goal just after the half-hour mark after a corner struck the base of the post, but Clarke cleared Nicky Featherstone’s rebound off the line.

Prior to Pools putting Rovers under defensive strain, Killip palmed away and then gathered Duffy’s furious shot from the edge of the box.

Ferguson’s effort from the right was direct into Murphy’s clutches after Gavan Holohan’s hammered shot from a set-piece found the side-netting.

Burey raced onto a through pass and cut inside five minutes after the restart, but Jay Spearing did brilliantly to slide in and push his shot out for a corner.

After consulting his linesman, referee Chris Sarginson booked Clarke and Neil Bryne after Hartlepool defender Gary Liddle was taken to the ground in an off-the-ball altercation.

After a well-worked play featuring Duffy and Dacres-Cogley, Nathaniel Knight-header Percival’s right-footed snapshot flew wide of Killip’s post.

Featherstone’s half-volley was charged down and cleared as Hartlepool surged forward.

Mellon substituted Callum McManaman for Maynard with under 30 minutes remaining in a bid to find a winner.

Burey then sent a message. “The summary has come to an end.”