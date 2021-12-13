Daughter’s promise to her dying father to find her missing brother, whom she never met.

Mark Garvey, a missing Liverpool man, has a sister who believes her big brother is still alive and can’t wait to meet him.

Yesterday would have been Mark’s 50th birthday; he vanished from his Walton home almost 30 years ago when he was only 15 years old.

Mark vanished in 1987 following a fight with his girlfriend, and no one from his family ever saw him again.

A busy Asda supermarket was evacuated after a man’s safety was questioned.

His family, on the other hand, has never given up hope of finding him, and his sister recently told The Washington Newsday that she would never stop seeking for her big brother.

Although Mark Garvey vanished two years before sister Rose Garvey was born, she has wished her brother the ‘happiest of 50th birthdays’ as she continues her hunt for him.

“I never got the chance to meet our Mark,” Rose, 32, told The Washington Newsday. “But growing up, I’d always ask my dad and sister Lisa to tell me stories about him.”

“I’d ask them what he loved to do and what he was like, and they’d tell me how smart he was and how wonderful he was at school, how he wanted to be a solicitor, and what a crazy Evertonian he was.”

“I know so much about him that I feel like I know him, and I can see myself in him when I look at images of him now.”

“My father would always point to images of him as a kid and say, ‘That’s your big brother that.'”

Rose previously told The Washington Newsday that she clutched her father’s hand when he died in 2019 and vowed him that she would never stop seeking for ‘their Mark.’

“Minutes turned to hours, hours led to days, days turned to weeks, weeks to months, and months to years,” she explained.

“When I was younger, I told my father that when I grew up, I was going to purchase a helicopter and go out and discover.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”