Daughter was never able to spend a day with her mother, 36, who was known for making everyone laugh.

The heartbroken daughter of a 36-year-old mother who died unexpectedly claimed she never got to enjoy the special day out the two of them had planned.

Courtney Shaw, 18, had planned to meet up with her mother to get tattoos and have a meal together, but she never did.

Amy, Courtney’s mother, had been sick for some years with pneumonia caused by a lung ailment.

When they agreed to meet this week, Amy had been feeling better recently, had quit smoking, and was exercising every day.

Amy, who resided in Walton, had recently been released from the hospital and was recuperating with her father.

“We had a week planned of stuff to do,” Courtney told the ECHO. On Friday, we planned to get tattoos and then go out to eat and stuff like that.

“She went back to Liverpool two days prior to buy some medicine from the pharmacy, and we didn’t hear from her for nearly a week.”

“She had turned off her phone and no one knew where she was.” My younger sister was unhappy, so she went to her house and began pounding on the door, only to discover that the key was still in the lock.

“I called the cops, and they came to the house. Then, in the morning, they came around to tell me what had happened.”

Amy was found dead at her Walton home on Wednesday, despite appearing to be recovering her health (July 7).

“We’re still waiting for the post-mortem, which is scheduled for next week,” Courtney said.

“She’d had pneumonia a few times before. She discovered she had scarring of her lungs due to a medical ailment and was informed she had a five-year life expectancy.

“We knew we didn’t have much time, so we tried to make the most of it,” says the narrator.

Due to her mother’s untimely passing, Courtney has set up a fundraising website to assist pay for her mother’s funeral.

Due to her mother's untimely passing, Courtney has set up a fundraising website to assist pay for her mother's funeral.