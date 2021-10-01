Daughter pays tribute to her father, who was unable to attend her 21st birthday celebrations.

A student has organized an unique celebration in memory of her father, who died before she turned 21.

Anthony Power, Aisling Power’s father, died in 2019 after a brief fight with cancer.

Aisling, who turns 21 on October 3rd, is running her first London Marathon to raise money for the Marie Curie Hospice in Woolton, which cared for her father during his final weeks of sickness.

Aisling resided in Knowsley Village with her family before travelling to Ireland to study physics at Queens University in Belfast.

She stated that she is committed to raising as much money as possible in memory of her “caring and supportive” father.

Anthony died in March of the same year after being diagnosed with a malignant tumor on his brainstem.

Aisling’s father first started having headaches, and he was fit and healthy until he was diagnosed.

The family was “shocked” by the diagnosis and subsequently the disease’s rapid advance, she said.

“When he was originally diagnosed, they thought there could be options, but it was shortly discovered that there weren’t,” she added.

“The hospice was incredible, which is why I’m raising money.”

“In early 2019, my father was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and due to the level of care he required to keep comfortable, which we could not provide at home, he stayed at our local Marie Curie hospice,” Aisling said on her fundraising page for her father.

“We were surrounded by employees who actually cared for not only my father, but all of us who were with him.

“The hospice’s setup allowed me to come as often as I wanted, which allowed me to make the most of my time.

“I was able to converse and joke with my father and have created many good memories with him, even during a tough moment, that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

“I think it’s a way of commemorating and doing something for him,” Aisling told The Washington Newsday.

“He was like my father to me, and he was always there to encourage me.”