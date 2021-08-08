Daughter is worried about a “out of order” stranger who is “dropping” furniture at her mother’s house.

Daughter concerned by ‘out of order’ stranger ‘dumping’ furniture at her mum’s house. The woman said her mum is “upset” over the situation and explained the strangers have been asked to remove their belongings.

After a “cheeky” stranger utilized her elderly mother’s property to keep their stuff, a woman expressed her concern.

She explained her mother was recently widowed and her garage is newly empty which led to a family friend asking to store their sofa there before the friend’s acquaintances arrived with items of their own – without permission.

Her mother has been “a lot upset” by the incident, according to the woman.

The woman sought assistance on Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) thread, asking what she should do if the person refuses to relocate their items.

She titled her post “Cheeky sods” and said: “My elderly mother (78) recently widowed, was asked by a friend if they could store a sofa in her now newly empty garage.

“She agreed, and a friend arrived with her daughter and her boyfriend to stow the sofa.

“Seeing a mostly empty garage the daughter’s boyfriend took it upon himself to tell his father (I have no idea who these people are) of the location, and he has now dumped a variety of c*** (mattress, furniture, motorbike) in there without permission.

“Do I have the legal authority to delete and discard all of this? Mum has requested that this”friend” arrange for her acquaintance to remove everything by the weekend.”

She added: “AIBU to think this is out of order and what do I do if they don’t remove it?”

In the comments section, Mumsnet users expressed their opinions.

One said: “Yep, tell them they have until X date to remove and if not you’ll hire a van to remove it, dump it and give them the bill. Or sell it.”

Another said: “Hard to know how to sort it out, without being out of pocket yourself! I would probably hire a van and dump it all at the friends house. They are a bunch of d***heads! Hope it isn’t upsetting your mum too much.”

The woman replied: “It has upset my Mum a lot and I a bit concerned that these people know where she lives now.”

A third Mumsnet user commented: “Your mother is lucky you are keeping an eye on things. Of course it’s out of order. I agree with your mum, would demand that they remove by the weekend, would save me a trip to the tip if they do.

“(I’d also put cameras around the house to ensure they don’t leave all sort of s*** behind).”

Another user said: “Her friend needs to tell them to remove it asap, get the sofa taken out too, make sure the garage is kept locked at all times and install CCTV or a doorbell that covers the front and garage.”

And another added: “Get a lock for the garage as a first port of call. Then give them a deadline in writing to remove their stuff they have dumped on mums property without permission or you will remove by x date.”

At the time of writing, 100% of Mumsnet users voted the woman as not being unreasonable.