Daughter is upset after her mother’s removal from a ‘horrible’ nursing home.

After her mother was removed from her care facility two days before Christmas, her daughter was upset.

Margaret Smith was compelled to leave Birkdale’s Kingsley Care Home just weeks after her daughter received a phone call informing her that her mother had to depart by December 17.

The news came after the Dovehaven Group, which has care facilities across Merseyside and West Lancashire, purchased Kingsley Care Home on Trafalgar Road in Southport.

Sue Barfoot was worried about telling her mother that she had to leave the home she had just lived in for three months while her health deteriorated as the deadline approached.

As she began collecting her mother’s belongings last Saturday in preparation for her mother’s move to Elm House care home on the other side of Southport a few days later, the stability she desired was rapidly thrown out the window.

Her mother grew ill with anxiety on Tuesday, December 14 after being evicted from the home where she had grown accustomed.

Margaret, 90, was the last person remaining in the house that day, having stayed the night alone because all of the other inhabitants had packed up and fled in the days and weeks leading up to the eviction date.

Margaret has terrible arthritis and requires a lift to get out of bed, necessitating round-the-clock care.

Sue had watched her mother’s health rapidly deteriorate in the weeks preceding up to the transfer, with her spending days in bed at a time.

“She was struggling to live at home because of her severe demands,” Sue, 66, told The Washington Newsday last month. She is unable to get out of bed, stand on her own, or move without the assistance of a hoist.

“They have to hoist her every day to perform her personal care and attend to her toileting needs.” She is then placed on a chair in her room, where she watches television.

“She can feed herself now, but I see a day when she won’t be able to do so because she is paralyzed.”

