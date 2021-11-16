Daughter had to ‘grieve again’ for her father, who died five years after being attacked by thugs.

A £20,000 reward has been offered by police for information leading to the arrest of the criminals who savagely abused a loyal Liverpool FC fan.

Simon Dobbin, who used to reside in Ormskirk, was left stuck in his own body, unable to walk or speak, when he was attacked at a pub in Essex while attending an away game in 2015.

Simon died in October of last year, five years after the awful incident, at his home.

In a botched gang heist, a thug killed a man.

Essex Police are now examining his death as a homicide, which includes both murder and manslaughter charges, after a post-mortem test revealed a “causal relationship” between the injuries he experienced and his death.

Thirteen persons were convicted and punished in 2017 in connection with the violent disorder that injured Mr Dobbin.

Essex Police and the charity Crimestoppers announced a reward of up to £20,000 today (Tuesday, November 16) for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the individual or people directly responsible for Simon’s death, according to Essex Live.

The prize was announced this morning by Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, who asked members of the public to come forward with any information that could aid their investigation, including the 13 persons who were originally detained and convicted.

He stated, ” “A lot has changed in six years; many of those who were kids at the time have grown up and are likely starting families of their own.

“If you are not physically responsible for Simon’s assault, which resulted in his death last year, you should come forward.”

He went on to say that they had looked at forensics, suspect interviews, and previous court processes, but that they still needed information on who was physically responsible for assaulting Simon, and that the inquiry would be difficult but “not impossible.”

The Superintendent also asked to anyone who may have overheard any “whispers” from conversations or items they saw over the last few years that could aid their efforts.

Nicole Dobbin, Simon’s wife and full-time caregiver, characterized her husband as a “kind, caring, and loving soul” at a press conference this morning.

“To witness such a strong personality and independent man beaten to the position he was,” she expressed her displeasure.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”