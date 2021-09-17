Dates for Ed Sheeran’s UK tour in 2022, as well as information on how to get tickets via Ticketmaster, SeeTickets, and other sources.

Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2022 world tour.

The tour announcement comes after the actor hinted some major news on social media earlier this week.

The Mathematics Tour will be held in conjunction with the release of Ed’s new album, =, on October 29.

“I’m going back on tour next year, the first leg is on sale Saturday 25th September,” Ed posted on Instagram.

“For on-sale times and more information, see my website. Please sign up for an account with one of the authorised ticket suppliers in advance x”.

The trip is scheduled to begin in April 2022. On Saturday, September 25, tickets will go on sale.

Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour dates are now available.

Ireland Cork Páirc U Chaoimh, Thurs 28

Ireland Limerick Thomond Park, Thursday 5th

Thurs 12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

Thursday, April 26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Cardiff Principality Stadium, Friday 27th

Sunderland Stadium of Light, Friday 3

The Stadium of Light in Sunderland hosts the fourth match of the season on Saturday.

Manchester Etihad Stadium, Friday, October 10

Manchester Etihad Stadium, Saturday 11

Glasgow Hampden Park, Thursday 16th

Glasgow Hampden Park, Friday 17th

Wed, 29 – Wembley Stadium, London

Wed 30 – Wembley Stadium, London

Wembley Stadium, London, Friday 1

THURSDAY, JULY 7TH – GERMANY Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen

Thursday 14th – Amsterdam, Netherlands ArenA Johan Cruijff

Fri 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands ArenA Johan Cruijff

Belgium, Friday the 22nd The King Baudouin Stadium is located in Brussels, Belgium.

France on Friday the 29th. Stade De France in Paris

Thursday 4th – Copenhagen, Denmark Øresundsparken

Wednesday, October 10th – Sweden Ullevi Ullevi Ullevi Ullevi Ullevi Ullevi Ul

Finland – Sat 20 The Olympic Stadium in Helsinki

Thursday, November 25th – Poland PGE Narodowy PGE Narodowy PGE Narodowy PGE Narodow

Austria-Vienna, 1st Thursday Ernst Happel Stadium is located in Ernst Happel, Germany.

Sat 10 – Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

Fri 16 – Letzigrund Stadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Friday, September 23 – Frankfurt, Germany De

Where can I get tickets?

There is no pre-sale for the tour, with all tickets on general sale on Saturday, September 25 at the following times per territory:

Northern Ireland and Ireland

England, Wales, and Scotland are three countries of the United Kingdom.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster , SeeTickets , Eventim , Gigantic, Myticket, Axs and The FA.

You’ll need an account with your chosen ticket vendor to reserve tickets, so sign up now. “The summary has come to an end.”