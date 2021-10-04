Dates for DWP winter fuel payments in 2021, with some people owing £300.

Thousands of people are eligible for a winter fuel payment from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to help with their energy expenses.

With roughly £300 available, people can use the allowance to help pay for gas and electricity when they need it most during the colder months.

With energy prices expected to soar this winter, some households may need the allowance more than ever.

As the weather becomes cooler, many of us will switch on the heating, which will result in higher bills in the coming months, according to Lancashire Live.

The Winter Fuel Payment, often known as a heating allowance, is an annual tax-free payment from the Department of Work and Pensions. Those who qualify can get between £100 and £300 each year.

Fuel prices are expected to rise in the next months, and many businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy, so it will be very beneficial to individuals.

Gas prices have been rising, owing to a variety of factors, including a warmer winter in 2020-2021, which depleted gas reserves. Of course, many of the United Kingdom stayed indoors from January through April.

Because burning gas generates about a third of all electricity, it has an impact on overall energy pricing.

Energy companies buy gas and electricity in bulk, therefore prices have risen as a result of increased demand. Gas prices are said to have risen by 250 percent.

You can be affected if you’re on a variable rate.

If both of the following apply to you, you are eligible.

On or before September 26, 1955, you were born. You spent at least one day in the United Kingdom during the qualifying week of September 20-26, 2021.

If both of the following are true, you may still be eligible:

You live in Switzerland or a member of the European Economic Area. You have a genuine and sufficient connection to the United Kingdom, such as having lived or worked here or having family here.

If you are qualified, the person that pays your benefits should send it to you automatically. If any of the following apply to you and you haven't already received it, you'll need to file a claim.