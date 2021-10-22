Dates for Cold Weather Payments from the Department of Work and Pensions in 2021: Who can apply and how.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced that cold weather payments for this year will be distributed soon.

If you get certain benefits, such as Income Support or Universal Credit, the payments are made to help with fuel costs.

The assistance comes in the form of a £25 payment for any seven-day period of bitterly cold weather between November 1 and March 31.

“You’ll get a payout if the average temperature in your location is recorded as, or predicted to be, 0 degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days,” according to the government website.

You do not need to apply for the plan since if you are eligible, you will automatically receive the money.

The following is a complete list of benefits that are eligible:

Universal Credit (UC) is a government program that provides Mortgage Interest Assistance. You should contact either the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus if you do not receive the cold weather payment when you should.