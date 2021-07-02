Date, waiting list, and what’s featured in the Boots No7 Beauty Vault 2021

The waiting list for Boots’ surprise No7 Beauty Vault bundle for 2021 has officially launched.

Every year, the bundle offers buyers to save money on some of their favorite Boots things, so it’s always worth noting in your calendar.

Previously, buyers could purchase a £30 bundle containing things worth £90, while this year’s surprise bundle is worth £119.

On Church Street, a new sports store is set to open in the former Next location.

Boots has officially started its waiting list, with beauty aficionados lining up to be among the first to get their hands on the reduced items.

We’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about the No7 Beauty Vault 2021 ahead of its formal launch on July 14.

What’s in the Vault of No. 7 Beauty?

While we don’t know exactly what will be covered, we can expect a focus on summer skincare and cosmetics as the weather warms and the end of the lockdown approaches.

Some of the brand’s most popular products, such as the Youthful Eye Serum, Nourishing Hydration Mask, and Dramatic Lift Mascara, were included in the 2020 Beauty Vault.

When will the No7 Beauty Vault be available for purchase?

The coveted beauty set, which includes £119 worth of No7 items for £32, will be available from July 13 for those on the waiting list.

For those who aren’t on the list, The Beauty Vault will be accessible starting July 14 in-store and online at Boots.com, while supplies last.

What is the procedure for joining the waiting list?

Click here to join the No7 Beauty Vault waiting list.