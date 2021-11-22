Date, route, and entry information for the Liverpool Santa Dash 2021.

Following a virtual event last year due to the pandemic, Liverpool’s Santa Dash is returned.

This December, runners costumed as Father Christmas in red and blue Santa suits will take to the streets of the city.

The 5K fun race takes participants through the streets of Liverpool city centre and is appropriate for all abilities.

The Liverpool Santa Dash has become a Christmas tradition for many people, and it is the UK’s largest and longest-running Santa Run, now in its 18th year.

In its second year, the event was awarded the Guinness World Record for the Largest Santa Gathering in 2005.

The run is now known as the Appreciate Group Liverpool Santa Dash, with Alder Hey Children’s Charity as the official charity partner.

For the fourth year in a row, Arriva North West is supporting the Liverpool Santa Dash by providing free transport on the Arriva bus network throughout Merseyside on the day of the event.

Santas must wear their Santa suit and race number in the morning, or their Santa suit and medal when returning home, to qualify for free bus transportation to or from the city center.

When will the Liverpool Santa Dash take place in 2021?

The Liverpool Santa Dash will take place on Sunday, December 5 at 9.30 a.m.

What is the path to take?

The race will begin in front of the Liver Building on Liverpool’s Pier Head.

After that, the 5K route takes you through the city center, past the Royal Albert Dock, and back along the main waterfront routes.

The runners will then make their way through the congested streets to the finish line in front of the Town Hall, where they will be greeted by enormous Christmas characters and a flurry of snow.

How much does it cost to participate?

The standard entry cost for the red suit is £23, the standard admission fee for the tiny dash is £11, and the standard entry fee for the blue outfit is £25.

Only 500 blue suits are available, and they are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every participant in the Santa Dash receives a Santa costume as part of their registration fee, which is.