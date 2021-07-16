Date of the next travel evaluation for countries on the green and amber lists

From Monday, the popular holiday resort of the Balearic Islands will be transferred from the green to the amber list for Northern Ireland visitors.

On Thursday, the Department of Health revealed many adjustments to the color-coded travel lists.

It comes after news earlier this week in England, Scotland, and Wales that the Balearic Islands would be added to the amber list for visitors from those countries starting Monday.

The Balearic Islands’ measures are being enhanced, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, because case rates have doubled since they were added to the green list on June 30.

Traveling to nations on the amber lists necessitates a 10-day period of self-isolation after returning home.

Passengers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate after returning from an amber list country as of Monday, but they will still be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test.

From 4 a.m. on Monday, July 19, the British Virgin Islands and the Balearic Islands will both be placed on the amber list.

Meanwhile, starting Monday, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Croatia, and Taiwan will be added to the green list.

The red list will also include Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Sierra Leone.

The last three updates took place on June 3, June 24, and July 14.

Every three weeks, the lists should be refreshed. This places us around August 4th.

Australia Brunei The Falkland Islands are a group of islands off the coast of The Faroe Islands are a group of islands off the coast of Gibraltar is an island in Iceland. Malta New Zealand is a country in the Pacific Ocean. Singapore

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands are a group of islands off the coast of South America

Tristan da Cunha, St Helena, and Ascension

Bulgaria

Hong Kong is a city in Hong Kong.

Anguilla Antarctica is a small island off the coast of South America. Antigua and Barbuda (Antigua and Barbuda)

Barbados

Bermuda

Indian Ocean Territory is a British territory in the Indian Ocean.

Islands of the Cayman

Croatia

Dominica

Grenada

Jerusalem and Israel

Madeira

Montserrat

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie, and Oeno Islands are all part of the Pitcairn group of islands.

Islands of the Turks and Caicos

Taiwan